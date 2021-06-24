Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WLK opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.27.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

