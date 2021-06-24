Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,362 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 621,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,901 shares of company stock worth $5,471,874. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.58 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

