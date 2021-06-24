Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (RGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RGB) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4618 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

