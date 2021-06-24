Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $1.39 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.00601053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00076983 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

