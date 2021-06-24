Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $62.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $577,925.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,885 shares in the company, valued at $24,521,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $191,526.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,545.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,962. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

