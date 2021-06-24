ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Cap of $8.71 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $978,798.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00141335 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000909 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

