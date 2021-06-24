Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 478 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $44.90 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.50. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

