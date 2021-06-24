Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 478 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RAMP opened at $44.90 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.50. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 1.15.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.