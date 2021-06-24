Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,283 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 578,540 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BLDP. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.