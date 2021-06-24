Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $27,000 Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

