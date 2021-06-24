Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $26,000 Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1,786.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

