Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 700 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of PEJ opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.56. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

