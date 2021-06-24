RMR Wealth Builders Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 947 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Fortinet by 15.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,047.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $240.06 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $242.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.