RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $177,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 122.9% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 57,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 31,522 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.02. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

