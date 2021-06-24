RMR Wealth Builders Invests $261,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,258,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $272,441,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

