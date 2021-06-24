RMR Wealth Builders Has $436,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 663,656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.