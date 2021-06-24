RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.11 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

