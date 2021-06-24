RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,431,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,852,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,654,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.59. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

