RMR Wealth Builders Buys 177 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NYSE:MS opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.