Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid lagged the industry in the past three months, despite the bottom and top lines beating estimates in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Lesser cases of cough, cold and flu and delayed elective procedures hurt results. The company reported a wider adjusted loss year over year due to dismal gross profit, weak adjusted EBITDA and higher costs. Going ahead, pandemic-related woes are likely to continue in fiscal 2022. However, sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Continued online strength on the back of a revamped website and mobile app drove sales. Also, it progressed well with its RxEvolution strategy, concluded Bartell buyout and accelerated COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration. Moreover, robust growth in Elixir bodes well.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 145.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $2,332,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $2,648,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

