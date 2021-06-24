RioDeFi (RFUEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.05 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a market cap of $11.82 million and $1.05 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.00601053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00076983 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 279,470,064 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

