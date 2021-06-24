RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS RIOCF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.99. 29,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,208. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

