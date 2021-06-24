Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/23/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

6/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28. The stock has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

