Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.15. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$40.93, with a volume of 99,783 shares changing hands.

RCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.34.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total value of C$1,736,139.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$178,153,962.04. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Insiders sold a total of 85,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,583 in the last 90 days.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

