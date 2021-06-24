Richard Douglas Sereda Sells 250,000 Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) Stock

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 717,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$559,530.66.

LXE stock opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of C$203.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy raised Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

