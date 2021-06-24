Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,498 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth $65,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CORR opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

