Rhumbline Advisers Invests $215,000 in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Esquire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

ESQ stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $188.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

