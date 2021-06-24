Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Surgalign worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRGA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $149.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.