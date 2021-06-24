Rhumbline Advisers Has $232,000 Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Stereotaxis by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210,473 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 112,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 40,395 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $747.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.