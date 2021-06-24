Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.