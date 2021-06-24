RHO Capital Partners Inc. Has $55.34 Million Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

RHO Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,549,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Cara Therapeutics comprises about 5.3% of RHO Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RHO Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cara Therapeutics worth $55,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 15,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,028. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $727.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

