RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director John B. Williamson III Acquires 1,000 Shares

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director John B. Williamson III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $183.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.49. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. Research analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

