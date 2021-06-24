Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,474 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.