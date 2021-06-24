Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $869,671.50 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $869,671.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25.

Shares of RVLV traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 970,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $69.49.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Revolve Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVLV. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.