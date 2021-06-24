Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $5,176,978.66 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00.

NYSE:RVLV traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,899. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 5,773.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 283,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

