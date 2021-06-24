Reviewing BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) & Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.41 $5.52 million N/A N/A Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 4.55 $82.15 million $2.49 15.79

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Southside Bancshares 41.21% 13.32% 1.58%

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Southside Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BEO Bancorp and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.68%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, saving, money market, time deposit, and savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, and mortgage loans; internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company operated 20 branches and six loan production offices in eastern Oregon, eastern Washington, and western Idaho counties. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 57 banking facilities and 79 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

