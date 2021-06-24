Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 19,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,466,430 shares.The stock last traded at $65.78 and had previously closed at $66.57.

Specifically, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QSR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

