Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oxford Instruments (OXIG)

Oxford Instruments (LON: OXIG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/16/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/16/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON OXIG remained flat at $GBX 2,345 ($30.64) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 58,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,122.56. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,375 ($31.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.61.

Get Oxford Instruments plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.