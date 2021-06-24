Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

NOG stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $20.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 648.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

