Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REPYY. Bank of America lowered Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

