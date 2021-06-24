Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Up 3%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54.40 ($0.71). 758,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,278,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.80 ($0.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.01. The firm has a market cap of £435.33 million and a P/E ratio of 45.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.18.

In related news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 48,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £26,549.05 ($34,686.50).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

