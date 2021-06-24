ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.53 million.

Shares of SOL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.67. 1,762,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,536. The stock has a market cap of $604.72 million, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59.

A number of research firms have commented on SOL. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.86.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

