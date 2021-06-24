Rene A. Lacerte Sells 25,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at $11,217,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BILL opened at $189.97 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -231.67 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

