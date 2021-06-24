Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,287,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 332,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $151,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,441,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,586,000 after purchasing an additional 241,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.74. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

