Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 239,930 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 757,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $170,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 15,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 80,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

NYSE:DHR opened at $268.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.94. The stock has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $270.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

