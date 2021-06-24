Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 116,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $129,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.