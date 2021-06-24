Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $142.10 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 296,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.52% of Haemonetics worth $142,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 132,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE:HAE opened at $63.76 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.