Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 236.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,835 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MercadoLibre worth $123,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,532.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,440.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4,944.23 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $941.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

