Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293,650 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Waste Connections worth $108,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,073,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,481,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

