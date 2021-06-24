Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $43,660,106. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $9.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $539.03. 2,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $507.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

