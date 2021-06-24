Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post $279.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.40 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $161.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $9,579,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after buying an additional 180,529 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 153,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 234.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 171,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 120,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.03. 137,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $502.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.97. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $41.34.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

